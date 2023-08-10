Pura Luka Vega declared persona non grata in Manila

Photo from Pura Luka Vega's Instagram account.

MANILA — Former "Drag Den Philippines" contestant Pura Luka Vega was declared persona non grata in Manila after their controversial "Ama Namin" (Our Father) performance.

The resolution was unanimously approved last Tuesday with the city's 5th District Councilor Ricardo “Boy” Isip stressing that Pura's performance was "blasphemous."

“Ito pong taong ito ay walang habas at 'di man lang pinag-isipan ang kanyang ginawa … (I)sang kalapastangan po ang kanyang ginawang palabas. Hindi po dapat itong palagpasin kasi 'pag pinalagpas natin ito, baka maparisan po ito. Kailangan na po nating gumawa ng aksyon,” he said in his sponsorship speech.

Another councilor Jaybee Hizon noted the importance of the Black Nazarene to the City of Manila, "as he emphasized that freedom of speech should not be used to offend religious feelings."

Manila is home to the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene, also known as the Traslación, which commemorates the translation or the transfer of the Black Nazarene from its original location to the Quiapo Church every 9th of January.

The video, which showed Pura wearing religious garb and singing a rock version of “Ama Namin,” has ignited a firestorm of criticism from politicians and leaders of the Catholic community.

Pura was also declared persona non grata in General Santos City in South Cotabato and the municipalities of Floridablanca in Pampanga and Toboso in Negros Occidental.

Apart from being ruled unwelcome in these local government units, Pagente also faces criminal charges initiated by the Philippines for Jesus Movement, a coalition of Christian groups.

Pura is a well-known drag performer in the Philippines with their impersonation of Jesus Christ and later on joined the Filipino drag competition "Drag Den Philippines" in 2022.

