Pura Luka Vega declared 'persona non grata' in GenSan

MANILA — The city council of General Santos City has declared drag queen Pura Luka Vega as "persona non grata" over the "Ama Namin" drag performance.

During its 40th regular session, the 20th Sangguniang Panlungsod of GenSan also passed a resolution condemning the performance of Pura.

"[W]hile the city council recognized the freedom of speech and expression, and freedom to travel of the performer, the resolution was meant to show the feelings and sentiments of the largely Christian population of the city," the local government posted in its official Facebook page on July 18, 2023.

This was not the first time Pura was blasted by government officials for their "Ama Namin" performance as the first transgender woman lawmaker Geraldine Roman, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, and Sen. JV Ejercito earlier expressing their dismay.

Both Zubiri and Ejercito even called the drag performance "blasphemous."

Pura, however, stood by their performance even after it drew mixed reactions from the public.

"I understand that people call my performance blasphemous, offensive or regrettable. However, they shouldn’t tell me how I practice my faith or how I do my drag," Pura said in a tweet.

"That performance was not for you to begin with. It is my experience and my expression, of having been denied my rights."

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines said it would not take legal action over Pura's performance.

Its president Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David also reminded the public that the extrajudicial killings and neglect of the poor are also blasphemous.