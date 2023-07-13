Pura Luka Vega stands by 'Ama Namin' drag performance

Photo from Pura Luka Vega's Instagram account.

MANILA – Former "Drag Den Philippines" contestant Pura Luka Vega stood by their drag performance of the prayer "Ama Namin" (Our Father) after drawing flak from the public.

"I understand that people call my performance blasphemous, offensive or regrettable. However, they shouldn’t tell me how I practice my faith or how I do my drag," Pura said in a tweet.

"That performance was not for you to begin with. It is my experience and my expression, of having been denied my rights."

The video, which showed Vega wearing religious garb and singing a rock version of “Ama Namin,” has ignited a firestorm of criticism from politicians and leaders of the Catholic community.

Asked to comment, Pura earlier said that their performance as Jesus meant no disrespect.

"I’d like to stress that my drag performance as Jesus was not meant to disrespect anyone. On the contrary, it is a drag art interpretation of worship," Pura told ABS-CBN News.

"I was very intentional of using a specific song and the symbolism to relate the queer crowd with the intersection of queerness and religion."

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier urged authorities to look into the performance for possible violations of the Revised Penal Code.

Zubiri said a criminal charge can be filed under Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code, which punishes those who “offend any race or religion in the performance of obscene or indecent plays, scenes, acts or shows in theaters, fairs, or any other place.”

Pura is a well-known drag performer in the Philippines with their impersonation of Jesus Christ and later on joined the Filipino drag competition "Drag Den Philippines."

