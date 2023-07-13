Home  >  Entertainment

Pura Luka Vega stands by 'Ama Namin' drag performance

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2023 06:45 PM | Updated as of Jul 13 2023 07:36 PM

Photo from Pura Luka Vega's Instagram account.
Photo from Pura Luka Vega's Instagram account.

MANILA – Former "Drag Den Philippines" contestant Pura Luka Vega stood by their drag performance of the prayer "Ama Namin" (Our Father) after drawing flak from the public. 

"I understand that people call my performance blasphemous, offensive or regrettable. However, they shouldn’t tell me how I practice my faith or how I do my drag," Pura said in a tweet.

"That performance was not for you to begin with. It is my experience and my expression, of having been denied my rights."

The video, which showed Vega wearing religious garb and singing a rock version of “Ama Namin,” has ignited a firestorm of criticism from politicians and leaders of the Catholic community. 

Asked to comment, Pura earlier said that their performance as Jesus meant no disrespect.

"I’d like to stress that my drag performance as Jesus was not meant to disrespect anyone. On the contrary, it is a drag art interpretation of worship," Pura told ABS-CBN News.

"I was very intentional of using a specific song and the symbolism to relate the queer crowd with the intersection of queerness and religion."

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier urged authorities to look into the performance for possible violations of the Revised Penal Code. 

Zubiri said a criminal charge can be filed under Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code, which punishes those who “offend any race or religion in the performance of obscene or indecent plays, scenes, acts or shows in theaters, fairs, or any other place.” 

Pura is a well-known drag performer in the Philippines with their impersonation of Jesus Christ and later on joined the Filipino drag competition "Drag Den Philippines."

 RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  drag performance   Jesus   Ama Namin   Geraldine Roman   Catholic Church   JV Ejercito   Pura Luka Vega   LGBT   Lord's Prayer   drag  