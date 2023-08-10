Lee Min-ki, Han Ji-min and Suho at the press conference for the upcoming South Korean series 'Behind Your Touch.' Photo: Twitter/@jtbclove

MANILA — The South Korean series "Behind Your Touch" may seem like a hodgepodge of various genres, but its cast and director vow a compelling and immersive story that viewers can enjoy.

The show, which premieres August 12 on Netflix, tells the story of a warmhearted but nosy veterinarian Ye-bun (played by Han Ji-min), who has the ability to see the past of both people and animals by touching their butt.

She meets and clashes with detective Jang-yeol (Lee Min-ki), who later enlists her help to solve the crimes occurring in their rural town of Mujin.

The duo's teamwork, however, is put to the test when they face a chilling serial killer mystery.

At an online press conference on Thursday, director Kim Seok-yoon admitted it was "difficult to marry together" comedy and thriller for "Behind Your Touch."

"Towards the early parts of the story, there's more comedy and then going forward and as the story unfolds, the comedic aspects sort of become less present and it's more [leaning] towards drama and thriller," said Kim, whose past works include the "Detective K" film series, legal drama "Law School" and the slice-of-life show "My Liberation Notes."

"Towards the later parts of the story, there are extreme, very serious and grave crimes happening and in [those] moments, there will slightly be moments of comedy. So those were some of the areas that we tried to strike just the right balance [of the two genres]," he said.

"Behind Your Touch" sees Kim reunite with Han, whom he worked with in "Detective K" and the 2019 series "The Light in Your Eyes," and Lee, who starred in "My Liberation Notes."

Joining the lead cast is Suho of K-pop boy band EXO, in his first TV drama role in five years.

The idol said it was an "honor" for him to be a part of the project with Kim, citing "My Liberation Notes" as among his favorite shows.

Fun watch

"There's a lot of twists and turns," Suho said when asked about the show's charm.

"You have to think deep about what happened before [in the show] so if you see it again... there's something else, another layer to those scenes. In that sense, I think this is a very fun and interesting show," said Suho, who plays the dashing but mysterious convenience store employee Seon-woo.

For Han, what sets the show apart from other comedy offerings is her character's superpower.

"There are some other comedy shows but there's not that many that meshes it up with psychometric abilities," she said.

Han, who won best actress for film at the Baeksang Arts Awards in 2019, said it was also challenging to take on a comedic role.

"Because you have to make other people laugh and I don't think that's an easy gig," she explained.

Lee shared that when he first read the script, "I felt like it was like a comic book."

"I could picture it in my head. So it was just like a laugh-out-loud, fun script," said Lee, who won best new actor at the Baeksang Arts Awards in 2010.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Pets, mysteries

Audiences can look forward to how the crimes will be solved with the help of Ye-bun's abilities, said director Kim.

"When you go to the crime scenes, there are surveillance cameras. And in areas where there aren't surveillance cameras, Ye-bun's psychometric powers will show you what happened," he said.

Suho said viewers can immerse themselves in the story by playing detective like the characters.

"I feel like, in a way, you can just watch it a little bit laidback, try to feel like you are part of the investigating party. I feel like that's going to keep the audience on their toes," he said.

Viewers can also enjoy the many animals that will be appearing on the show, Kim said, noting that the production strictly followed guidelines on handling animal actors.

"You're gonna be able to see a lot of animals. They're so adorable... We actually had a lot of pets of the crew come in as animal actors so I think looking out for them as well would be another fun way to enjoy the show," he said.

