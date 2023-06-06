Streaming giant Netflix is set to premiere six new romantic K-dramas in the coming months. Photos courtesy of Netflix

Prepare your hearts (and watch party snacks), K-drama fans, because Netflix has unveiled its lineup of South Korean romance series which are set to premiere on the streaming service in the coming months.

The move is part of Netflix's efforts to ramp up its K-romance content, noting how global viewership of titles under the genre tripled from 2018 to 2022.

In fact, "in 2022 alone, more than 90 per cent of this viewing [of K-romance] came from outside South Korea," Netflix said in a press release.

"We're genuinely humbled by how our emotive Korean shows have found a home in the hearts of global audiences," said Don Kang, Netflix's vice president of Korean content.

"Our stories touch on the universal aspects of life - love, heartbreak, and tenderness, while also providing a peek into the unique facets of Korean culture," Kang added.

Below are the six shows that K-drama fans can look forward to watching on the platform:

See You In My 19th Life

Starring: Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun

Release Date: June 17

Based on a hit webtoon, "See You In My 19th Life" follows Shin Hye-sun as a woman who can endlessly reincarnate. When her 18th life is cut short, she dedicates her next one to finding the boy whom she fell in love with in her past life.

King the Land

Starring: Lim Yoona, Lee Junho

Release Date: June 17

K-pop superstars Yoona of Girls' Generation and Junho of 2PM star in "King the Land," about a hotel conglomerate heir who clashes and then falls in love with his employee.

Behind Your Touch

Starring: Han Ji-min

In "Behind Your Touch," Han Ji-min plays a veterinarian from a small town who uses her psychometric abilities to solve neighborhood crimes with a detective.

Destined With You

Starring: Rowoon, Jo Bo-ah

"Destined With You" follows a lawyer, played by K-pop star Rowoon of SF9, who is haunted by a family curse. He later learns that the key to breaking the curse is a seemingly ordinary civil servant, played by Jo Bo-ah.

A Time Called You

Starring: Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been

Release Date: Third quarter of 2023

Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been, who starred in "Business Proposal" and "Vincenzo," respectively, team up in a remake of the classic Taiwanese drama "Someday Or One Day." The series follows Jeon's character, who travels to the past and meets a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to her deceased boyfriend.

Doona!

Starring: Suzy, Yang Se-jong

Release Date: Fourth quarter of 2023

"Doona!" follows a college student, played by Yang Se-jong, who ends up becoming housemates with a former K-pop sensation, played by real-life former K-pop star Suzy.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.