Angel Locsin, Neil Arce are now married

(UPDATED) After delays brought about by the pandemic, actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin has tied the knot with Neil Arce in a civil ceremony.

The newlyweds revealed the good news in the end of their vlog titled “Lipat Bahay Gang” uploaded on Saturday.

“Oh by the way . . . since filming this vlog, we decided not to wait and just do it. We got married,” they stated in the clip, followed by a few snaps of their wedding.

The civil wedding took place in Taguig City before the implementation of another lockdown in Metro Manila.

The event was attended by about 10 people and presided over by Mayor Lino Cayetano.

Locsin’s best friend, Dimples Romana, also shared a photo of the newlyweds, saying: “In case you missed the end of their VLOG May we present to you, Mr. and Mrs @neil_arce.”

Meanwhile, Locsin also shared on Instagram a glimpse of what happened in a photo where she was seen holding flowers with Arce.

“And just like that ❤️ Bukas na yung iba. Namimilipit pa ako sa kilig,” Locsin said.

Locsin and Arce have been a couple for more than 3 years now.

In the year they made their relationship public, Locsin said that falling in love with Arce has been the “best part” of her life.

The two got engaged in June 2019. They were supposed to get married on November 8 last year but were forced to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a previous interview with Metro.Style, Arce said the wedding would push through this year, as long as the pandemic situation improves.

