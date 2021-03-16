'Mahal na mahal kita': Angel Locsin professes love for Neil Arce on his birthday

MANILA – Angel Locsin took to social media to share a short but sweet birthday message for her husband-to-be, Neil Arce.

Posting a TikTok video of her fiancé on Instagram, Locsin greeted Arce a happy birthday before professing her love for him.

“Bago mo ko i-murder for posting this, remind lang kita na mahal na mahal kita at ikaw lang ang taong kaya kong makita araw-araw,” she said.

“Happy birthday, my tiktoker love.”

Locsin and Arce have been a couple for more than three years now.

In the year they came out publicly, Locsin said that falling in love with Arce has been the “best part” of her life.

The two got engaged in June 2019. They were supposed to get married on November 8 last year but were forced to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a previous interview with Metro.Style, Arce said the wedding would be push through this year, as long as the situation with the pandemic improves.

The couple has yet to announce when they will tie the knot.

Related video: