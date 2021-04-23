Neil Arce shares birthday greeting for future wife Angel Locsin

MANILA -- Film producer Neil Arce has a sweet birthday message for his fiancée, actress Angel Locsin, who turned 36 on Friday, April 23.

Arce wished Locsin a happy birthday with a cute throwback photo of the actress on Instagram.

"Sa mga taong hindi nakakaalam, ito po ang rason kung bakit hindi po siya nage-endorse ng soup," Arce wrote referring to the photo.

Arce then shared his birthday wish for his love.

"Happy happy birthday my love!!! I wish you a lifetime of content and happiness and I promise you I would contribute a lot for you to be content and happy. Continue doing what your doing, Ill be beside you all the way. I love you," he said.

Locsin revealed in June 2019 that she is engaged to Arce after dating for more than a year and being friends for nearly a decade.

Locsin previously announced that she is putting up a community pantry on her birthday as her way of honoring those who have contributed to the nationwide movement of providing free food to the needy during the pandemic.

“Bilang pagpupugay sa bayanihan ng mga Pilipino at sa mga nagtayo ng mga community pantries sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa natin, I decided to celebrate my birthday tomorrow by putting up a community pantry here,” Locsin said.

Netizens also expressed their love for the actress-philanthropist as the hashtags #Darna and #MsAngel trended on microblogging site Twitter.



Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC