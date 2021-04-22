‘Pagpupugay sa bayanihan’: Angel Locsin to put up community pantry on birthday

Angel Locsin is putting up a community pantry on her birthday. Photos from Locsin's Facebook and Instagram account

Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin will put up a community pantry on Friday, her 36th birthday.

Locsin said on Facebook that her pantry is her way to honor Filipinos who have contributed to the nationwide movement providing free food to the needy during the pandemic.

“Bilang pagpupugay sa bayanihan ng mga Pilipino at sa mga nagtayo ng mga community pantries sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa natin, I decided to celebrate my birthday tomorrow by putting up a community pantry here,” Locsin said.

“The General’s Daughter” star said her pantry will be put up at Titanium Commercial Building, 36 Holy Spirit Drive, corner Don Matias St., Don Antonio Heights, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

She also said it will be opened at 10 a.m. and reminded the public to follow safety protocols.

Since the Maginhawa pantry sprouted in Quezon City, it has inspired other community efforts in different parts of the country to share what they can.

Just last week, Locsin with actress Anne Curtis donated P1 million to Pasig City to boost the city's efforts against COVID-19.

The two actresses earlier raised some P6 million through a celebrity auction, and donated the proceeds to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and 5 local governments, including Pasig.

Locsin has also been a visible figure in other relief drives during the pandemic.

