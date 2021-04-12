Vico Sotto thanks Anne Curtis, Angel Locsin for donating P1M to Pasig 'without fanfare'

MANILA -- Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday thanked Kapamilya actresses Anne Curtis and Angel Locsin for donating P1 million to boost the city's efforts against COVID-19, noting that the celebrities did so "without fanfare."

Curtis and Locsin earlier raised some P6 million through a celebrity auction, and donated the proceeds to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and 5 local governments, including Pasig City.

"Dinonate nila ito walang fanfare, walang media. Ni hindi nga kami nagkita. Iniwan lang nila 'yung tseke," Sotto said in a Facebook live video.

(They donated this without fanfare, without media. I did not even see them. They just left the check.)

"Thank you sa lahat nang tumutulong, nagmamalasakit, alam ko man o hindi," he said.

(Thank you to all those who helped, who showed care, whether or not I was aware of it.)

Other local governments who received P1 million each from Curtis and Locsin's "Shop and Share" initiative were the local governments of Manila, Baguio, Taguig and Quezon City.

Pasig will use the donation to buy more COVID-19 vaccines, Sotto said.

"Idadagdag po natin 'yan sa vaccination fund natin," the mayor said.

(We will add it to our vaccination fund.)

"I-earmark lang po natin kasi sa ngayon wala pa pong bagong manufacturer na puwedeng pag-orderan," he said.

(We have to earmark it first because so far, we don't have any manufacturers who can accept new orders.)

Pasig City has ordered 400,000 jabs from AstraZeneca, but the vaccines have yet to be delivered, the mayor said.

"Hopefully, dumating na by third o fourth quarter," he said.

(Hopefully, they arrive by the third or fourth quarter.)

In January, Sotto said Pasig hopes to inoculate 700,000 of the city's 1 million residents.

The city began its COVID-19 vaccination program in March with medical frontliners, and eventually expanded the program to cater to senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.

