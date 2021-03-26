P6 million from celebrity auction to be donated to Red Cross, 5 LGUs



MANILA -- Organizers of Shop & Share 2020 have decided to donate the remaining proceeds from the celebrity auction, amounting to P6 million, to five cities and to the Philippine Red Cross.

This was announced by two of the organizers Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis in a statement released in their respective social media accounts on Thursday night.

"In hopes of truly flattening the curve and helping our kababayans who are most in need, in the sectors of the urban poor and working groups, we have decided it is best to donate the rest of the proceeds of Shop & Share to LGUs and an organization that now have solid COVID-19 vaccination initiatives for members of their communities. This is in addition to the funding of COVID-19 tests conducted last year. The proceeds amounting to P6 million are split to benefit 5 cities and an organization active in the fight against COVID-19.These are the chosen beneficiaries: Baguio City, Taguig City, Quezon City, Manila City, Pasig City and Philippine Red Cross," the statement read.

"These beneficiaries have reassured us that the funds we are donating will be used for vaccinations and testing especially for citizens on the priority list. Again, we thank you for your support and please know that your contributions will help our fellow Filipinos who are most in need."

Shop & Share was first done in 2009 in response to the Ondoy calamity. At the time, proceeds from auctioned designer bags, jewelry, and clothes, among others, were given to the Philippine Red Cross.

Last year, it was relaunched by Locsin and Curtis to raise funds for coronavirus mass testing for underprivileged communities.



On Thursday, the Philippines registered 8,773 more COVID-19 cases, a new record-high, bringing the country's total number of cases to 693,048.