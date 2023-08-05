Sarah Geronimo, SB19 collaborate for 'edgy' music

Photos from Sarah Geronimo and SB19's Instagram accounts



MANILA – Popstar royalty Sarah Geronimo and award-winning P-pop act SB19 have collaborated to produce new music billed as “Ace Your World.”

As part of the 20th year of tech company Acer Philippines, Geronimo and SB19 released a song that is described as edgy and hype.

The song, which was released Friday, was written and composed by Radkidz, the duo of SB19’s leader Pablo and his brother, Joshua Daniel Nase.

“This song is very different from other songs we have released. ‘Ace Your World’ is more edgy and hype. We gave Pablo creative freedom to write this song, and it turned out exceptionally well. The song conveys Acer’s message to #AceYourWorld perfectly,” said Princess Laosantos, senior marketing manager at Acer Philippines.

Written in English and Filipino, the track urges listeners to take control of their lives and encourages them to stay strong amid challenges.

Geronimo recently held a concert with fellow "The Voice Philippines" coach Bamboo at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

They are also scheduled to have a show at the SMX Convention Center in Davao on September 22 and the Laguna Multi-Purpose Complex on September 29.

Meanwhile, SB19 also came from a successful two-day concert at the Big Dome. The five-act group also flew to the United States to continue their "Pagtatag" concert tour.