P-pop supergroup SB19 treated their fans in Los Angeles, California with a street performance during their "Pagtatag" concert tour.

In photos posted by MYX Global, SB19 can be seen firing up the crowd of the iconic Hollywood Boulevard, showcasing their smooth dance moves and power vocals.

The group is currently in LA for the American leg of their Pagtatag tour.

For SB19 member Josh Cullen, the P-pop group's new extended play (EP) "Pagtatag" offers various flavors for music lovers.

Justin De Dios added that "Pagtatag" shows their growth as artists as they also contributed to the creative process.

