'Dream come true': Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo collab in concert

MANILA - Pop princess Sarah Geronimo and music icon Bamboo kicked off their much-awaited joint concert in Quezon City, Friday evening.

According to Geronimo, the live collaboration had been a dream of hers for over a decade.

“I am very, very happy makasama kayo sa isang concert coach Bamboo,” the singer shared during the concert at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

“It is a dream come true. You are an inspiration, your passion for your craft,” she added.

The former “The Voice of the Philippines” co-coaches serenaded the crowd with some of their famed hits, as well as rendered show-stopping covers.

“This happened because of all of you. Kailangan balanse sa buhay. 'Pag kanta, it's about fire, gasoline. It's gotta burn,” Bamboo said.

The pair also teased the crowd with a new song “Treading Water.”

The piece was written by Bamboo and produced by Jin Chan.

Geronimo said the title will be available on streaming platforms soon.