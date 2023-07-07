Pinoy Swifties hold 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' launch party

Swifties crowd the 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) An Enchanted Launch Party' in Pasay City on Friday. The event is in support of the singer-songwriter’s latest album, which dropped earlier today. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Drop everything now! Taylor Swift has released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” marking her third re-recorded album.

“It's here. It's yours, it's mine, it's ours. It's an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20,” the music icon said on her social media accounts.

Filipino fans on Friday gathered for a launch party, organized by T-Party Philippines, to show their support as they sang along to the hit tracks from Swift's confessional 2010 album.

“This is my first time. I wanted to go out of my comfort zone. I've loved Taylor Swift for more than half my life,” Swiftie Adrian Tiamzon enthused.

Swift said re-recording the album over a decade later brought back memories that filled her “with nostalgia and appreciation.”

“I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have six From The Vault tracks!” she said.

For the fans, the release allows them to revisit the triumphs and heartbreaks that brought them joy, pain, and every other emotion in between.

“Siyempre she is part of my youth and childhood. She is my role model ever since. Naging inspirational sa words niya it helped uplift mood,” Swiftie Denise Padrones said.

“She made me believe in love,” she added.

"Speak Now" was originally released over a decade ago, through Big Machine Records. It includes her hit tracks “Mine,” Back to December," "Mean," and "Enchanted."

According to fans, growing up with Swift was more than just having relatable songs to resonate with and quirky tracks to dance to.

"Nakatulong sa 'kin... vocabulary lumawak English knowledge ko,” Micai Cristino shared.

Cristino shared the release of the re-recorded album is also a nostalgic reminder of the glass ceiling Swift broke, the walls of the industry she tore down, and the double standards she had to slay in the 13 years or so that followed.

“Sobrang big deal sa akin, bilang nangangarap si Taylor Swift,” she explained.

The launch party featured acoustic performances from rising artists Arjay Jinang Yhuan Gatbonto.

The main act, however, was the much-anticipated performance of drag queen Mac or Taylor Sheesh, who rocketed to viral fame recently after her performances made a buzz on social media.

For some Swifties, Mac’s set might be the closest they’ll get to seeing the pop superstar’s tour.

“Hindi makapunta sa Eras Tour. Sulit na sulit na to,” Tiamzon reasoned.

Ticket sales for the “The Eras Tour” in Singapore kicked off at noon, Friday, the same time the singer dropped her album.

Singapore is the only location the artist will be visiting in Southeast Asia— thus, Swifties from neighboring countries were expected to battle out for seats in the stadium.