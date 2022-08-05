Lovi Poe launches own production company

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe is hoping to continue the legacy of her father, the late King of Action Fernando Poe Jr., as she ventures into film production.

Poe has launched her own production company C’est Lovi Productions, she announced in a social media post on Friday, as she uploaded a screengrab of an article about her new endeavor from Deadline.

"This is it! I’m excited to share the news of finally launching C’est Lovi Productions. It’s been a passion of mine to be in the business of making films in front of the camera for a number of years already, and as I continue to do that I’d like to be behind the camera too and develop projects from the beginning. Importantly, I want to join forces with people who share the same passion and make films that would help the world recognize Filipino talent either behind or in front of the camera," Poe wrote in an Instagram post.

"There was FPJ Productions… and I hope C’est Lovi Productions can continue that legacy, and bring Filipino stories — especially those independent, lesser known but equally good ones — internationally," she said..

According to Deadline, Poe's boyfriend Montgomery Blencowe will partner with her as an executive in the company.

"The company will have a special focus on showcasing Filipino stories and artists in the international marketplace and already has projects on the boil," Deadline said.

Among these projects are "Lady Luck," with UK director Niall Johnson ("White Noise"), which is currently in pre-production; and the psychological thriller "Alyssa," with Jerrold Tarog as both writer and director.

Poe currently stars in the Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean series “Flower of Evil" with Piolo Pascual.

She also stars in iWantTFC's "Sleep with Me" with Janine Gutierrez.

