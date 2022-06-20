MANILA – Several netizens could not help but gush about how Lovi Poe’s boyfriend Monty Blencowe is so supportive of her job as an actress.

This, after Blencowe made a comment in jest in Poe’s most recent Instagram update where she can be seen getting cozy with her “Flower of Evil” leading man Piolo Pascual.

“Yes, mahal? Daan tayong @itsshowtime mamaya?” Poe wrote in the caption before adding the hashtag #FlowerofEvil.

Pascual playfully responded and wrote: “Eto nagpapapogi na para sayo mahal @lovipoe ehehe.”

Expressing his support for his girlfriend’s upcoming project, Blencowe made a joke as he commented on Pascual and Poe’s picture.

“So this is what you’re up to when I’m not around,” Blencowe told his girlfriend in jest.

Several netizens thought Blencowe's comment was cute, with some of them saying it's admirable how approving he is of Poe's projects.

First announced in September 2021, “Flower of Evil” marks the first series of Poe as a Kapamilya.

Like the original version of the series from CJ ENM, the Philippine adaptation follows Jacob (Pascual), who changes his identity to hide a dark past, maintaining the disguise as he gets married and starts a family with his wife, Iris (Poe).

His long con is threatened to be exposed, however, when Iris, a police detective, starts to investigate a murder case which leads to his past identity.

Directed by Darnel Villaflor and Richard Arellano, “Flower of Evil” also stars Agot Isidro, Edu Manzano, Denise Laurel, Joross Gamboa, Joem Bascon, Epy Quizon, Rita Avila, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, Joko Diaz and JC de Vera.

The Philippine remake of "Flower of Evil" will premiere internationally via Viu on June 23, and on June 25 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.