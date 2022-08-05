Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Dancer and recording artist AC Bonifacio has opened up about her friendship with BGYO member Nate Porcalla.

Their friendship started back in 2015 when they were both doing "Dance Kids," a dance competition on ABS-CBN.

"Me and Nate are the most unproblematic people when we're put together. There's nothing we can fight about. It's great. It's eight years, almost nine years of friendship and supporting each other through it all," Bonifacio told Star Magic's "Inside News."

"And it's nice that finally he is in the industry with me. And he is getting to know my friends and I'm getting to know his friends, BGYO. It's nice to work with someone na has literally really been there since the start and saw what you went through during 'Dance Kids' and all of that," she added.

Bonifacio is currently in New York for the upcoming "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour of Star Magic.

BGYO was originally scheduled to take part in the tour but will no longer join "due to reasons beyond our control."

"Beyond The Stars" will have three legs: in New York on August 6, in San Francisco on August 12, and in Los Angeles on August 14.

