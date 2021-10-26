BGYO’s Nate Porcalla reacts to ‘New Gen Dance Princess’ AC Bonifacio’s surprise visit at his media conference on Tuesday. Screenshot/ABS-CBN

MANILA — Is romance brewing between BGYO’s Nate Porcalla and “New Gen Dance Princess” AC Bonifacio?

This was the question among viewers of BGYO’s joint media conference with its sister group BINI on Tuesday, after a playful exchange involving the two.

The P-pop groups were promoting their concert, “One Dream,” to be held on November 6 and 7 via KTX.ph, through the press event, livestreamed from one of ABS-CBN’s studios.

Bonifacio and fellow performer Darren Espanto happened to be at a nearby studio for the taping of the concert variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and dropped by the “One Dream” media conference. (See the 1:26:47 mark of the video below.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

Their surprise visit was noticed by DJ Jhai Ho, who was hosting the event. When he told Bonifacio and Espanto to “enjoy” watching, the latter teased that Bonifacio was indeed likely to, pointing at Porcalla. The playful gesture drew laughs from members of both BGYO and BINI.

Bonifacio covered her face, while Porcalla appeared speechless.

In a moment that’s now gone viral on Twitter, Porcalla was seen smiling while looking at Bonifacio, before realizing he was on camera and immediately changing his expression.

na na na na nahagip ng camera <3 pic.twitter.com/qA179bXswR — َ (@m4knate) October 26, 2021

Porcalla and Bonifacio are known to be close friends and collaborators. They have known each other since at least 2015, as competitors in ABS-CBN’s “Dance Kids.” Bonifacio’s Lucky Aces duo with Lucky Ancheta won that TV contest.

In 2019, Porcalla portrayed Bonifacio’s love interest in the latter’s music video for her single, “Slide Into My DM.”

Since her “Dance Kids” win, Bonifacio has enjoyed steady popularity with successive ABS-CBN projects and a thriving online presence. Porcalla, meanwhile, rose to fame as a member of BGYO in late 2020.