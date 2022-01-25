MANILA—P-pop boy group BGYO shared on Tuesday their thoughts on member Nate Porcalla’s closeness to AC Bonifacio.

“Sobrang makikita mo ’yung pagiging close nila kasi matagal na silang magkasama like magkakilala di ba? And makikita mo na sobrang dami na nilang memories together nu’ng bata pa since ‘Dance Kids’,” Mikki Claver Jr. said, after daring Nate to call Bonifacio during the “Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan” fundraiser.

Gelo Rivera echoed Claver’s sentiment, noting that their energy is infectious while Aki Morishita said at times he couldn’t relate to their topics.

”Same with Mikki, sobrang makikita mo talaga na click silang dalawa ’pag nagsasama and nakakahawa ’yung energy ’pag magkasama,” Rivera said.

Morishita added: “Mayroon po talagang kilig factor kapag nagkakasama sila kasi may spark po minsan ’yung ibang ginagawa nila parang makikita mo ’yung chemistry tapos minsan po kapag kausap ko silang 2 mayroon silang sariling mundo na. May pinag-uusapan sila na hindi na ako makakarelate bigla.”

Asked if he wanted to have that kind of friendship, JL Toreliza said: “Siyempre naman po gusto ko rin pong magkaroon ng ganoong kaibigan. ’Yung sobrang close mo tapos makakasama mo pa sa kung ano ’yung talent po, ganoon din ’yung talent niya.”

Porcalla said he was glad to have Bonifacio as his friend. “I think after talking to her, I want to play Fortnite with her and Niana,” he said.

“It’s good to talk to her po because she always had my back.”

Porcalla and Bonifacio, known to be close friends and collaborators, have known each other since at least 2015, as competitors in ABS-CBN’s “Dance Kids.” Bonifacio’s Lucky Aces duo with Lucky Ancheta won that TV contest.

In 2019, Porcalla portrayed Bonifacio’s love interest in the latter’s music video for her single, “Slide Into My DM.”

Since her “Dance Kids” win, Bonifacio has enjoyed steady popularity with successive ABS-CBN projects and a thriving online presence. Porcalla, meanwhile, rose to fame as a member of BGYO in late 2020.

The “Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan” fundraiser is for typhoon Odette victims.

