MANILA—Members of P-pop boy group BGYO on Tuesday shared the sweetest gesture they made to their moms.

“I think the sweetest gesture po for my mom is when I got her flowers for the first time because the flowers were really nice, they were hard to get and I took a lot of time choosing the flowers po,” Nate Porcalla said.

“And I didn’t know what to say, so I just surprised her because I’m not used to like give flowers to others po so I made my mom po my first person to give flowers to po.”

Aki Morishita also gave flowers by surprising his mom with a cake at home.

“Kasi kaming magkakapatid po, sweet po talaga kami sa parents namin pero siguro ‘yung isa sa sweetest moment na nagawa ko for my mom siguro is ‘yung time na magbabakasyon kami tapos every bakasyon po kasi, pinapapili po kami kung susunduin ba kami o ihahatid po kami sa bahay namin,” Morishita said.

“Ang sinabi ko po sa mommy ko, mommy papahatid na lang ako parang ‘di niya po alam kausap ko po ‘yung kuya ko tsaka mga pinsan ko na sosorpresahin namin si Mommy na ito na ‘yung araw ng uwi ko.”

JL Toreliza said his favorite gesture was the time he gave his parents a new television.

“Siguro ‘yung pinaka-sweetest na ginawa ko sa kanya is ‘yung bakasyon … nung bakasyon po nagdesisyon po ako na bigyan sila ng bagong TV po sa bahay para po masuklian ‘yung mga binigay po nila para po sa akin bago po ako makapasok rito (sa showbiz),” he said.

Meanwhile, Gelo Rivera said his favorite moment was during a brownout..

“Siguro ‘yung isa sa mga sweetest na ginawa ko sa kanya is nung nawalan kami ng kuryente sa bahay eh nung time na ‘yun maliit lang ‘yung bahay namin, sobrang kulob and kailangan matulog ng mama ko tsaka kapatid ko, Rivera said.

“Ang ginawa ko since brownout, pinaypayan hanggang sa makatulog sila tas hanggang sa nagising sila nagpapaypay pa rin ako.”

For Mikki Claver Jr., it was simply the act of giving back.

“Sobrang thankful po ako kasi sila po dati ‘yung nag-sacrifice tas ngayon at least ma-give back ko po ngayon ‘yung hardwork na binigay nila para po sa akin,” he said.

The series of interviews were done during the “Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan” fundraiser for typhoon Odette victims.

