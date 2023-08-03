MANILA -- Actress Marian Rivera turned to social media on Wednesday to share her sweet message for her husband, actor Dingdong Dantes, who celebrated his 43rd birthday.

On Instagram, Rivera uploaded a snap of Dantes, whom she described as the love of her life.

"Cheers to the most amazing husband on his special day! Happy birthday to the one who fills my life with love and happiness. I thank GOD every day for sending you into my life, my good-soul partner. Here’s to another year of laughter, adventures, and endless love. Mahal kita ng todo!" Rivera captioned her post.

In the comment section of her post, Dantes left his message for Rivera.

"Salamat, my love, sa lahat ng (3 kiss emojis)," Dantes wrote.

In his post on Instagram, Dantes shared the surprise breakfast he received for his birthday from Rivera and their two children.

Dantes and Rivera, who met in 2007 when they co-starred in the local adaptation of "MariMar," exchanged wedding vows in 2014, after more than five years of being a couple. They have two children, Zia and Sixto.

Last June, it was announced that Dantes and Rivera will headline Star Cinema film "Rewind," which leads the first 4 entries for the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival.

