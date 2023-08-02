Dingdong Dantes gets surprise breakfast for 43rd birthday

MANILA — Actor Dingdong Dantes shared snaps with his family as they celebrate his 43rd birthday.

In an Instagram post, Dantes said his wife Marian Rivera and their two children surprised him with breakfast.

"Embracing 43 with all the love and energy from my family! They surprised me with a beautiful breakfast and an early Karaoke medley — huwaw!!" Dantes said in the caption.

Dantes and Rivera, who met in 2007 when they co-starred in the local adaptation of "MariMar," exchanged wedding vows in 2014, after more than five years of being a couple.

They have two children, Zia and Sixto.

