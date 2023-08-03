Jisoo, left, of K-pop girl group Blackpink and actor Ahn Bo-hyun. Photos from the artists' respective Instagram pages

(UPDATE) Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating, according to reports.

Korean media outlet Dispatch broke the news on Thursday morning, sharing photos of the pair meeting up at Jisoo's home.

Responding to the story, Jisoo's label YG Entertainment and Ahn's agency FN Entertainment confirmed that the two stars were going out, Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported.

"They are getting to know each other with positive feelings," the companies said, based on the Soompi article.

"We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth," they added.

Jisoo debuted in 2016 as a member of Blackpink, considered by Time Magazine as the "biggest girl group in the world" in 2022.

The 28-year-old artist has also ventured into acting, landing a lead role in the 2021 drama "Snowdrop."

Earlier this year, Jisoo launched a solo music career with the single album "Me," fronted by the hit song "Flower."

Ahn was originally a model before making his acting debut in 2014.

The 35-year-old actor rose to further popularity through his role as an antagonist in the 2020 drama "Itaewon Class."

Ahn's other notable shows include "Yumi's Cells" and "Military Prosecutor Doberman." He currently stars in the fantasy romance series "See You in My 19th Life," which is available for streaming on Netflix.



