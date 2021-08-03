Sharon Cuneta returns to PH: 'I'm home!'

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta has returned to the Philippines after staying in the United States for over two months.

Across her social media pages, the screen veteran shared that she came back to the Philippines on August 1 and is currently in quarantine.

“Arrived back home in Manila very quietly at 4 something in the morning on August 1. Am now in my 10-day quarantine. Same building as our home, but in the other half where the hotel is. I cannot even see high up to our balcony where I wished yesterday that I would be able to even just see my babies and Kiko waving at me,” she wrote in the caption.

Although she is happy to be back, Cuneta said she is “going through so much” that she asked her followers to continuously pray for her.

“Kahit talaga anong tino ng pamumuhay mo, magkakaroon ka pa rin ng problema. Pero mabait ang Panginoon and He has never let me down, and so I have lifted everything up to Him and I trust in Him completely. Lilipas din lahat ito,” she said.

To end her post, Cuneta shared the welcome banners her children made for her as well as the sweet note her husband, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan gave her.

“Itong nasa pictures na ito po ang sumalubong sa akin pagpasok ko sa hotel room ko pagdating ko from the airport! Pampasaya talaga ng puso,” she said.

Now that she’s back, Cuneta said she is looking forward to get back to work soon. She is also excited for her fans to finally see her movie “Revirginized” which will become available on August 6.

It was in early May when Cuneta flew to US on a personal trip without her family, saying she “needs to breathe.”

To this day, Cuneta has not shared the reason why she decided to fly out and stay in the US for a while.