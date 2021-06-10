Kiko Pangilinan asked: ‘Will Sharon stay in US for good?’

MANILA - Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Thursday was asked to clarify his wife Sharon Cuneta’s post hinting she wants to stay in the United States for good.

In an interview with Karen Davila for ANC’s “Headstart,” Pangilinan explained where the screen veteran is coming from when she said that on social media.

“She has work options there, that's where she’s coming from. But she also said na home is where her family is, her husband and her children,” he said.

At the end of the day, Pangilinan noted that there must always be give and take in every relationship.

“We’ve been married 25 years. It’s always a give and take and I know love conquers all so for me that’s not an issue,” he said

To end his “Headstart” interview, Pangilinan cracked a joke by describing his wife saying: “Ayun after 25 years, ayon patay na patay pa rin sa akin.”

Last month, Cuneta flew to US on a personal trip without her family, saying she “needs to breathe.”

On Instagram, Cuneta expressed her happiness with her decision to take a break in America.

"Though I lived in Boston for a year++ and love New York, the West Coast has always felt like home to me since I was a little girl. I could live here forever. Kiko would NEVER leave the Philippines no matter what though. I could. In a heartbeat! Sorry na lang life is short," Cuneta shared.

"Kakie will continue her studies in New York this year, God-willing. Miel will probably follow in a couple of years. Though these two daughters of mine are just as nationalistic as their father. My Miguel, however, wants to live here with me. KC got her green card long before I did. Patay at iba-iba kami!" Cuneta said.