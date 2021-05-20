'Life is short': Did Sharon Cuneta just hint at staying in the US for good?

MANILA -- Life is "like normal again" for actress-singer Sharon Cuneta, who took to social media to express her happiness with her decision to take a break in the United States.



"Being here makes it seem like COVID is a lot farther away than it ever was. I love the weather now (it’s cold), and aside from seeing people wearing masks and not being able to watch movies at cinemas, eating at restaurants tables apart, it almost feels like life is normal again... I love being 'home' here," Cuneta said in an Instagram post on Tuesday

The veteran actress said she always feels at home in the US West Coast.

"Though I lived in Boston for a year++ and love New York, the West Coast has always felt like home to me since I was a little girl. I could live here forever. Kiko would NEVER leave the Philippines no matter what though. I could. In a heartbeat! Sorry na lang life is short," Cuneta shared.

"Kakie will continue her studies in New York this year, God-willing. Miel will probably follow in a couple of years. Though these two daughters of mine are just as nationalistic as their father. My Miguel, however, wants to live here with me. KC got her green card long before I did. Patay at iba-iba kami!" Cuneta said.

In an earlier Instagram post, Cuneta shared a video of her being vaccinated for COVID-19 at a hospital in the US.

Last week, Cuneta flew to US on a personal trip without her family, saying she “needs to breathe.”

“I’m going home. Of course my real home, where my heart is, is where my husband and children are. But tonight I am flying home to my Mommy’s Gramps’ country, where only my eldest and I are legal residents,” she wrote.

“I need to breathe, collect myself, gain strength. Love you all and will miss you guys,” she said.

Cuneta is currently seen as a judge in the ABS-CBN celebrity competition “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” which has been taping advanced episodes.

