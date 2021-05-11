Sharon Cuneta in tearful farewell to family, as she flies abroad to ‘collect myself’

Sharon Cuneta says goodbye to her family before flying abroad on Tuesday. Instagram: @reallysharoncuneta

MANILA — Music veteran Sharon Cuneta flew overseas on Tuesday on a personal trip without her family, saying she “needs to breathe.”

On Instagram, Cuneta shared photos of her in an emotional moment with her family — husband Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, and their 3 children.

“Praying and saying bye to my family,” Cuneta captioned the set of pictures, which show them in an embrace and gathered in prayer.

In a separate post, Cuneta chronicled being at the airport, with photos of her passport, signages pertaining to health protocols, and of her wearing protective gear.

“I’m going home. Of course my real home, where my heart is, is where my husband and children are. But tonight I am flying home to my Mommy’s Gramps’ country, where only my eldest and I are legal residents,” she wrote.

Cuneta did not specify the country she was bound for.

“I need to breathe, collect myself, gain strength. Love you all and will miss you guys,” she said.

Cuneta is currently seen as a judge in the ABS-CBN celebrity competition “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” which has been taping advanced episodes.

Cuneta did not state whether her stay overseas will be brief or long term, nor the reason behind her decision to fly out.

