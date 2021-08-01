WATCH: Charo Santos talks to Hidilyn Diaz as 'MMK' re-airs her life story

MANILA – “Maalaala Mo Kaya” (MMK) host Charo Santos Concio had a chance to have a meaningful conversation with Hidilyn Diaz just as ABS-CBN re-aired the life story of the Olympic gold medalist on Saturday.

In a virtual interview, Concio reminded Diaz of something she told her five years ago when they first met for MMK.

“Hinding hindi ko makakalimutan yung sinabi mo five years ago nung nag-meet tayo sa MMK. Sabi mo, ‘Gusto ko pang makamtan ang gold,’” Concio told Diaz.

Fast forward to 2021, Diaz makes history by being the first Filipino to win a gold medal in the Olympics.

“Kasi siyempre, nung nakuha ko yung silver, sabi ko [gusto ko ng gold]. Tapos may injury ako nung time na yun… So sabi ko, kaya kong mag gold next Olympics,” Diaz said.

“After winning silver medal, ngayon naiuwi ko na ang gold medal sa Olympics para sa Pilipinas. Pero siyempre, hindi ito naging madali. Akala ko, madali. Pero along the way, hindi pala kasi mahirap ipaintindi sa lahat na it takes a village. You need people behind you para manalo sa Olympics,” she added.

During the conversation, Diaz shared all the struggles she encountered in undergoing rigorous training during a pandemic.

Now that she’s achieved her goal of winning a gold medal, Diaz said she could no longer wait to reunite with her family, whom she hasn’t seen since 2019.

“Matagal-tagal ko na rin hindi nakasama ang family ko, since 2019. Hopefully [makita ko na sila] sa birthday ng nanay ko on August 7,” she said.

When asked what she would tell them, especially her mom, Diaz said: “Wala akong masasabi, iha-hug ko lang siya and iki-kiss ko yung nanay ko. Talagang nami-miss ko na sila. Sobrang excited nga ako. Pagpunta pa lang dito [sa PIlipinas from Tokyo], sabi ko ganito pala yung feeling kapag umuuwi. Ganito pala yung feeling kapag OFW na ang tagal-tagal mo nang wala sa Pilipinas at hindi nakikita yung family at mga pamangkin.”

Diaz also shared what this victory means for her as a woman.

“Para sa akin, napakahalaga po. Alam niyo naman po yung story ko na growing up, yung nanay ko mismo yung ayaw akong magbuhat kasi ang sports ng weightlifting ay panglalaki. Yun ang sabi nila. Pero ngayon, importante ito para ipakita sa buong Pilipino na kaya ng kababaihan na magbuhat, kaya ng kababaihan manalo sa Olympics. Kaya natin.”

Addressing her supporters and those who saw her life story on “MMK,” Diaz only has this to say. “Huwag kayong sumuko sa buhay, sa pangarap niyo.”

She also wished for unity among Filipinos not just because of the Olympics.

When asked to give a title in case her life story gets an “MMK” sequel, she said: “Sana ito (necklace bearing the image of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal). Every time na nakikita ko ito, nare-remind sa akin na ang daming Pilipino ang nagpe-pray para sa gold medal.”

