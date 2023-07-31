Andrea Brillantes on ex-Ricci Rivero: 'Napatawad ko na siya'

Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero at the , Star Magical Prom. Photo from Brillantes' Instagram account

MANILA – More than two months since they officially broke up, Andrea Brillantes boldly declared that she has already forgiven her former boyfriend, basketball player Ricci Rivero.

During an interview with ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of her contract signing with the Kapamilya network, Brillantes emphasized that she has already let go of any anger or resentment regarding how their relationship came to an end.

“Ay, hindi [na ako galit]. Nagalit ako, oo. Pero matagal na panahon na po 'yun bago pa nag-trending ang lahat ng ito. Nakailang buwan na bago niyo nalaman lahat, tapos na ako,” she said.

“On the way na ako matapos sa lahat ng stages of grief. Nagkaroon po ako siguro ng one month talaga na mahirap para sa akin. ‘Di ba five stages 'yun? Per week, ibang stage ako sa loob ng isang buwan na iyon. Pero thank you Lord kasi hindi ko po pinagdaanan 'yung depression kasi ‘di ba anger, denial, bargaining, depression and then acceptance. Na-skip ko ['yung depression],” she added.

Brillantes expressed her own surprise at how swiftly she was able to move past her anger phase, given that she tends to hold onto ill feelings when betrayed.

“Nawala naman na 'yung galit sa akin surprisingly po for me. Hindi ko 'yun in-expect kasi kilala ko 'yung sarili ko na talagang kinikimkim 'yung bubog or kung ano man betrayal ang matanggap ko in life. Pero ito, pinili ko po kasi talagang mag-reflect lang, isang linggo ako lang, hindi ako lumabas. Wala rin akong kinausap kung 'di ako lang,” she said.

According to Brillantes, this experience also helped her become more in tune with her genuine emotions.

“Mas doon ko nakilala 'yung sarili ko, 'yung emotions ko. Masasabi ko pong nawawala talaga ang galit. Time heals everything. Thank you Lord, ginawa niyang one week. 'Yung iba kasi years, buwan. After noon, nandiyan 'yung friends ko, fans ko, 'yung family ko na mahal na mahal ako, 'yung network ko. Punong-puno ng pagmamahal kasi 'yung buhay ko. Wala na siyang space para sa galit pa. It is what it is eh, so, whatever. Ang laki-laki ng mundo, ang saya-saya mabuhay para lang mag-waste ng galit.”

However, Brillantes clarified that she is not dismissing the emotions of those who require more time to move past their angry phase.

When directly asked if she’s already forgiven Rivero, she said: “I think so. Pero hindi po direkta kasi wala pa po kaming usap. Pero in my heart, yes. In my heart, natanggap ko na lahat and willing to move forward with my life na po ako. So yes, I think napatawad ko na siya.”

Brillantes said she is also open to the idea of talking to her former boyfriend should they cross paths.

“Kung magkikita kami, okay lang naman po sa akin 'yun, wala akong problem with it. Okay akong magkita kami, kung makakausap ko siya, kung kakausapin niya ako, okay lang din po sa akin 'yun kung meron pa siyang mga gustong sabihin.”

Related video: