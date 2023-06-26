Ricci Rivero opens up about breakup with Andrea Brillantes

Former couple Ricci Rivero and Andrea Brillantes. Instagram: @ricciiirivero

MANILA — Athlete-actor Ricci Rivero has opened up about his breakup with actress Andrea Brillantes, saying that there were several factors that led to them parting ways.

"Marami na rin po kaming sinusubukang ayusin na problema. Personally, hindi naman siya sa may mali kasi ganito or may kasalanan or whatsoever. Siguro doon lang sa the way we are sa isa't isa," Rivero said in an interview with Boy Abunda that aired on Monday.

"Marami naman siyang puwedeng factors — could be both 'yung maturity namin pareho, puwedeng ganoon. For whatever reason lang, may inaayos kami na sa'kin normal naman po para sa relationships," he added.

Rivero said that they agreed to take a break from their relationship in April, before they ultimately separated in the first week of May.

"We took a break from each other, something like that, tapos 'yung breakup first week ng May talaga," he said.

The former basketball player also addressed speculation on social media, clarifying that the woman seen at his place in viral photos was a companion of his friend, not his.

"'Yung cause ng break up was 'yung speculations, 'yung kumakalat sa social media, 'yung may nakita siyang girl doon sa place ko. Ilang beses naman po naming pinag-usapan 'to, as in sobrang daming beses na sinabi ko sa kanya with all the evidences I have, kasi may mga conversations, even with my friends na hindi po sa'kin 'yung girl," Rivero explained.

"May papunta akong friend ng midnight tapos hindi ko naman alam na may kasama siya tapos 'yun 'yung naabutan niya that time. Alam ko po na alam niya, na naniniwala siya sa'kin kasi even after that, nag-uusap pa rin kami, nagkikita pa rin kami, maayos kami, 'yung usual us, walang away, walang taasan ng boses, 'yung maayos na pinag-uusapan namin 'yung sa'min," he added.

Rivero also denied that beauty queen-turned-politician Leren Bautista was a third party in the relationship. He explained the circumstances that led to their viral photos together.

"Wala pong kinalaman si Councilor Leren. We met kasi nung outreach na, 'yun 'yung May 26, birthday ko po 'yun na parang outreach kasi ginagawa ko siya every year, ever since naman nung first year college ako ginagawa ko na siya," the former basketball player said.

"Galing po kasi ako ng province, doon po ako nag-celebrate ng birthday ta's nung papaluwas po ako rito, may mga common friends kami na 'yung mga madalas ko pong kasama lately for the past year na sabi ko baka pwedeng makapag-feeding program tayo kasi ginagawa ko 'to palagi and wala akong magawa ngayon dahil nasa biyahe po ako sa Isabela," he added.

Rivero came to the defense of Bautista, whose Instagram update that showed him fueled rumors linking them to each other,.

"'Yun sa picture naman po, 'yun na 'yung late birthday celebration ko with friends. Kasi ito outreach nung birthday ko tapos 'yung picture na post kaya rin naman po walang ka-deny-deny doon sa picture, but pag-post niya po kasi sobrang daming bash agad and sobrang daming hate messages. Siguro 'yung fear na ma-misinterpret nung tao dahil hindi naman po out 'yung breakup namin kaya she took the story down."

Rivero added that it was Brillantes who wanted to keep the breakup to themselves.

"Nung nag-break po kami, she asked for it and I gave in ... 'Huwag muna sana natin ilabas.' Sa'kin 'yung naisip kong reason, hindi ko na rin natanong (kay Andrea), ang dami nang tumatakbo sa isip namin pareho," Rivero said.

"It's a breakup, mabigat na 'yung nararamdaman namin pareho, why add? Siguro naman, hindi naman kami naging madamot sa mga fans. Sana maintindihan lang din ng fans na it's not an easy way for us to share to people na ganoon 'yung nangyari sa'min."

Asked to address criticism that he was merely using Brillantes for fame, Rivero answered: "Marami naman pong offers 'yung ABS-CBN na sitdown interviews with her, shows with her, and simula po nung naging kami, never po akong nag-yes, lahat po nag-beg off ako, kasi ayoko rin naman pong parang i-connect 'yung trabaho sa personal relationship ko."

"Sa'kin sobrang genuine ng lahat, wala sa isip ko 'yung mga ganyang bagay kasi minsan lang akong mag-girlfriend, bakit sa ganyang paraan ko pa naman gagawin, 'diba," he added.

Rivero first confirmed his breakup with Brillantes in early June, saying it was a "mistake" to keep the separation private despite their relationship being public.

"I own up to the mistake of not making my relationship status public because I felt there’s no need to add up to what were going through. Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve what's left of our friendship," Rivero wrote.

Brillantes and Rivero celebrated their first anniversary last April.

It was in April 2022 when Rivero asked Brillantes to be his girlfriend after a basketball game.

