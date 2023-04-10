Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes mark first anniversary

MANILA – Ricci Rivero turned to social media to mark the first anniversary of his relationship with actress Andrea Brillantes.

Rivero posted on Instagram a series of their photos together taken at different occasions in the past year.

In the caption, he simply wrote: “1year witchu! Happy Anniversary!”

Rivero’s post caught the attention of netizens, leaving many of them hoping for the couple’s relationship to last longer.

Just recently, the couple made headlines when Brillantes invited Rivero to be her date to the Star Magical Prom with the help of her favorite girl group Blackpink.

The couple seems to love grand public gestures. Brillantes and Rivero’s love story unfolded publicly, notably when the latter asked the actress to be his girlfriend after winning a basketball game on April 9 as part of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

Brillantes had said she never imagined she and Rivero would end up a couple, pointing out that he had many of her “red flags” in a potential partner.

“Kasi una, mas matanda siya, basketball player siya, Lasallian siya. Lahat po ng red flags na nakikita ko sa isang lalaki, na sa kaniya. Kasi ‘di ba, galing ako sa heartbreak, so kailangan ko protektahan sarili ko. Hindi talaga,” she explained.

“Kaso, hindi, mabait pala talaga siya,” Brillantes said.