Leren Bautista denies 'romantic involvement' with Ricci Rivero

MANILA — The office of beauty queen-turned-politician Leren Bautista denied Monday that she has a "romantic involvement" with basketball player Ricci Rivero.

This after Rivero spoke up on the alleged breakup and cheating accusations being thrown at him on social media.

The Los Baños councilor was alleged to be a third party between Rivero and actress Andrea Brillantes.

"We would like to address the disinformation that has been circulating across social media platforms regarding Councilor Leren and her alleged romantic involvement with basketball player Ricci Rivero. We want to make it clear that these claims are entirely false and have no basis in reality," the statement said.

"Councilor Leren Mae Bautista has dedicated herself to serving the community of Los Baños with utmost sincerity and integrity. Her commitment to public service has been shaped by the support and trust of the people she represents," she added.

Her camp added that a recent event attended by both Bautista and Rivero together does not indicate a "romantic relationship" between the two parties.

"The recent outreach activity in which Councilor Leren participated with Ricci Rivero is not an indication of a romantic relationship between them. The event was organized as part of Councilor Leren’s ongoing efforts to serve the people and contribute to the welfare of her community," the statement said.

"The video that went viral, depicting Ricci’s belated celebration with his friends, whose numerous other invited individuals joined, was taken down due to concerns about potential misinterpretation by viewers," it added.

"We encourage everyone to refrain from creating malicious and insinuating comments on social media. Likewise, we call on everyone to understand the importance of fact-checking information shared across various internet platforms."

Rivero earlier suggested that his relationship with Brillantes has ended,. as he appealed to the public not to drag "other characters" into "false accusations."

