Former couple Ricci Rivero and Andrea Brillantes. Instagram: @ricciiirivero

MANILA – Andrea Brillantes has finally broken her silence following Ricci Rivero’s recent televised interview where he claimed that there were several factors that led to them parting ways.

According to TV host DJ JhaiHo, he reached out to Brillantes for her reaction about Rivero’s statements in his interview with Boy Abunda.

“I texted Blythe, tinanong ko what’s true. Tinanong ko kung anong nangyayari kasi I want to know kung tama ba 'yung mga chika ni Ricci sa kanyang interview,” Jai Ho narrated in a TikTok video he uploaded over the weekend.

Brillantes said Rivero supposedly neglected to provide a complete account of the entire story behind their breakup.

“Sabi ko, ‘Ano ang totoo? Naloloka na ako sa mga nakikita ko.’ Sabi ni Andrea, ‘LOL. Nakalimutan niya atang sabihin na hubad kong nadatnan yung girl.’ At sabi ko, ‘Bakit may pa-ganung statement? Nanggigigil ako Blythe. Sabi ko humanda naman siya sa akin kasi hindi ako papayag na maargabyado ka kasi ikaw ang anak anakan ko ever since.’”

“Ito ang sagot. Sabi, ‘Hubad sa kuwarto niya. Tulog siya. Hindi daw nila alam ang nangyari. Lasing sila, hindi niya minention. Marami pa siyang hindi minention,’” Jai Ho added, quoting Brillantes.

According to JhaiHo, he asked Brillantes about the identity of the girl but the actress refused to name her.

“Feeling ko hindi na para pag-usapan ni Blythe. Hindi naman na niya sa akin sinagot. I will give it to her. Baka hanggang doon lang 'yung gusto niya i-announce.”

During his interview with Abunda, Rivero addressed speculations on social media, clarifying that the woman seen at his place in viral photos was a companion of his friend, not his.

"'Yung cause ng break up was 'yung speculations, 'yung kumakalat sa social media, 'yung may nakita siyang girl doon sa place ko. Ilang beses naman po naming pinag-usapan 'to, as in sobrang daming beses na sinabi ko sa kanya with all the evidences I have, kasi may mga conversations, even with my friends na hindi po sa'kin 'yung girl," Rivero explained.

"May papunta akong friend ng midnight tapos hindi ko naman alam na may kasama siya tapos 'yun 'yung naabutan niya that time. Alam ko po na alam niya, na naniniwala siya sa'kin kasi even after that, nag-uusap pa rin kami, nagkikita pa rin kami, maayos kami, 'yung usual us, walang away, walang taasan ng boses, 'yung maayos na pinag-uusapan namin 'yung sa'min," he added.

Rivero said he and Brillantes officially broke up in May, after a year together.

