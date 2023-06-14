Andrea Brillantes opens up: 'Nagmahal ako ng totoo'

MANILA -- Actress Andrea Brillantes opened up about the state of her heart on "Magandang Buhay" on Wednesday after her rumored breakup with basketball player Ricci Rivero.

Directly asked about the state of her heart, she replied: "Tingin ko ay okay naman siya. I mean it could be worse sa mga nagaganap ngayon. Puwedeng wala rin ako rito today kasi hindi ko kayang humarap sa mga tao. Pero tingin ko naman po sa lahat nang nagaganap ay okay siya ngayon."

Asked if is she is now free, Brillantes admitted: "Parang hindi pa po ako malaya, fully."

"Tingin ko po kasi kapag sinabing freedom, may part doon ng acceptance. Kasi naa-accept mo na na kailangan mo ng i-let go ang mga bagay-bagay. Ako po kasi, aminado ako na since ang bago-bago pa lang po talaga ng lahat, at alam mo 'yon naging totoo kasi sa akin lahat. Ako nagmahal ako ng totoo, hindi ko 'yon male-let go agad-agad," she explained.

"So hindi ko masababing malaya ako ng 100% kasi may mga bagay pang ayaw ko pang pakawalan and may mga bagay pang na pino-process ko pa. Kasi ganun naman talaga. Normal lang naman na dapat ay namnamin ko ang mga feeling na ito para makapag-heal ako ng maayos. Ayaw ko naman maging pretentious na maki-trend lang na I'm unbothered, para lang masabi na unbotheredly. Aminado ako na nakakaramdam ako kasi tao pa rin po ako," she added.

Brillantes, who said she is still in the stage of mourning, added that she is now at the point where she chooses to be happy.

"Kahit gusto kong magsalita ay pinipili kong huwag na lang, para walang gulo. Kahit ang dami kong gustong gawin ay pinipili kong piliin na lang ang sarili ko at mag-focus sa kung ano ang mayroon ako at sa mga taong nagmamahal sa akin,' she said.

Last Friday, after weeks of speculation, basketball player Rivero finally broke his silence on his rumored breakup with Brillantes.

Without mentioning the name of Brillantes, Rivero suggested that his relationship with the actress has ended, as he appealed not to drag "other characters" into " false accusations."

I own up to the mistake of not making my relationship status public because I felt there’s no need to add up to what were going through. Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve whats left of our friendship. I hope let’s stop creating your own… — Ricci Rivero (@_ricciiirivero) June 8, 2023

"I own up to the mistake of not making my relationship status public because I felt there’s no need to add up to what were going through. Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve what's left of our friendship," Rivero wrote.

Brillantes and Rivero celebrated their first anniversary last April.

It was in April 2022 when Rivero asked Brillantes to be his girlfriend after a basketball game.

