Juan Karlos Labajo ends hiatus with new single ‘Boston’

“The Voice Kids” alumnus Juan Karlos Labajo has returned from his indefinite hiatus with a new single “Boston” which has a laid-back, stripped-down approach in terms of songwriting and production.

Labajo’s new single has been released digitally and talks about an old memory with a former flame, and runs with the fictional idea of “what could have been” if decisions in life were done differently.

“Boston” showcased a lingering bittersweet feeling of longing that, because of circumstances beyond control, cannot persist.

Labajo recorded the song at his home studio without his band.

He sought help from Dix Lucero for additional sax and flute parts and Noel De Brackinghe as his recording, mixing and mastering engineer.

“I’ve always wanted a simple treatment with a touch of complexity,” the young singer-songwriter said in a statement. “'Boston' works in that vein, and it captures my personal vision as a musician.”

In its music video uploaded on social media, Labajo is seen performing in a pickup, traversing the sprawling urban stretch of EDSA.

“Boston” is out now on all streaming platforms worldwide via Island Records Philippines and MCA Music Inc.

