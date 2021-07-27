Juan Karlos Labajo asks support for girlfriend Wroblewitz in Miss Universe PH

MANILA -- Juan Karlos Labajo on Monday expressed his support for his girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz, who is vying for Miss Universe Philippines crown this year.

Posting a photo of his girlfriend on Instagram, Labajo asked his followers to download the Miss Universe app and vote for Wroblewitz.

"Hi po gud pm sa inyong lahat paki download po yung miss universe ph app tapos paki vote po yung crush ko na si Maureen Christa Wroblewitz para po pansinin niya na po ako. Panget po yung mga hindi po susuporta sa kanya. Salamat po," Labajo wrote in jest.

Wroblewitz is the only personality that the "Buwan" singer follows on Instagram. She was also featured in the music video for “Buwan,” which has earned more than 151 million views on YouTube.

Just last week, Wroblewitz surprised her fans after it was announced that she is among the top 100 candidates for this year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

“Surprise! I apologize for the white lies. As difficult as it was, I had to keep this a secret,” she said in her post.

Wroblewitz first made headlines in 2017 when she became the first Filipina to win "Asia's Next Top Model."