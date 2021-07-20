Why Maureen Wroblewitz decided to join Miss Universe PH

Asia’s Next Top Model and Star Magic artist Maureen Wroblewitz joins Miss Universe Philippines 2021. Photo from her Instagram account

MANILA -- "Asia’s Next Top Model" winner and Star Magic artist Maureen Wroblewitz surprised fans for joining Miss Universe Philippines this year, after declining to give definite answers when asked by the press earlier.

On Instagram, Wroblewitz apologized to the public for lying in previous interviews about her plans of joining the local beauty pageant.

“Surprise! I apologize for the white lies. As difficult as it was, I had to keep this a secret,” she said in her post.

During her Star Magic contract signing in June, Wroblewitz said she was not yet sure about trying her luck in the pageant.

“I am not so sure yet because this is the year, I’ve heard, that you have the least preparation time. I really want to be ready if I do join,” she said on June 21.

But on Monday, she was included in the Top 100 applicants for this year’s search for the next Miss Universe Philippines.

According to Wroblewitz, she received a good sign from the universe that now is the right time for her to test the waters.

“It’s true what I’ve said in my interviews. I’ve always considered dipping my toes in pageantry and committing to it when I felt ready. It was not until I received my sign from the Universe, that I knew I couldn’t wait for that feeling of readiness and that I’d have to take that first step in order to feel ready,” she explained.

Wroblewitz further said that she does not want to regret not taking her chance on MUP this year.

“I’ve shared the importance of getting out of your comfort zone as a means to grow as a person and that’s what I’m doing once again,” she quipped.

“This feels new and to be honest, I’m terrified but I’ve come to realize that I just fear the unknown...What I fear most though is living a life of regrets. I don’t want to grow old thinking that I should’ve joined, alternatively I would like to say ‘I’m glad I’ve joined.’”

The model also thanked her fans for their support, especially on social media where her name trended on Twitter after the organization’s announcement.

“Please know that I very much appreciate all the love and your kind words. This is the new chapter I’ve talked about in a recent post and I humbly ask for your continued support,” Wroblewitz said.

“I hope through this I inspire you to reach for the Universe. It’s all up to you. You can achieve anything you put your mind to and sometimes if you believe hard enough the Universe will conspire in helping you succeed.”

Wroblewitz made news headlines in 2017 when she became the first Filipina to win "Asia's Next Top Model."

Aside from Wroblewitz, former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Kisses Delavin is also among the 100 beauties in the running as the next Miss Universe Philippines.

Familiar names in the top 100 also include Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Mae Bautista, Miss Supranational 2018 first runner-up Katrina Dimaranan, Binibining Cebu 2018 Steffi Aberasturi, and returning Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate Christelle Abello.

