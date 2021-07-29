LANY congratulates Hidilyn Diaz for first Olympic gold of PH

Photos from Vincenzo Pinto, AFP and LANY's Instagram account

Pinay weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz’s historic Olympic feat has been celebrated not only in the Philippines but even internationally with American pop band LANY extending their congratulations to the country’s first-ever Olympic champion.

Members of LANY took to their personal social media accounts to congratulate Diaz for her gold medal in the Tokyo Games and the Philippines, where they have tons of supporters.

“Congrats to @hidilyndiaz and the Philippines (who have been so unbelievable to my band) on ur first ever gold medal,” lead singer Paul Jason Klein shared on his Instagram stories.

Even drummer Jake Clifford Goss posted a photo of Diaz during the quadrennial meet and added that he loves the Philippines.

“History. Mahal kita sobra, Philippines!" he quipped.

Photos from PUSH

Charles Leslie Priest, LANY’s keyboardist, also congratulated the two-time Olympic medalist.

“Congrats @hidilyndiaz Philippines 1st gold,” Priest said on his Instagram

Almost 100 years since the country debuted at the Olympics, the Philippines finally secured a gold medal as four-time Olympian Diaz reached the top podium in the women’s 55kg of weightlifting on Monday.

Diaz bested 8 other competitors in her category, including world-record holder Liao Qiuyun of China, when she lifted an Olympic record of 224 kilograms.

LANY last visited the Philippines in 2018 when they held their sold-out "Malibu Nights" concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

They will also be gracing the virtual 2021 MYX Music Awards on August 7.