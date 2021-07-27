LANY, Ben&Ben, SB19, others to perform in MYX Awards 2021 on Aug. 7

The MYX Awards 2021 is another history in the making as the virtual music awards night, happening on August 7 at 8 pm, will feature stunning performances from today’s hottest local and international artists.

American pop band LANY alongside other foreign and local acts such as Pinoy supergroup SB19 and Ben&Ben will be rocking the virtual MYX Awards 2021 on August 7, Saturday, at 8 pm.

Leading the pack of Filipino talents are P-pop groups SB19 and BGYO. Ben&Ben, Ebe Dancel, Inigo Pascual, Leanne & Naara, Maris Racal, Nameless Kids, and Zild are also expected to bring the house down with their special numbers on the virtual stage.

Rounding up the Pinoy singers gracing the event are KZ Tandingan, Bayang Barrios, Cooky Chua, Noel Cabangon, and Yeng Constantino.

Meanwhile, joining LANY for the music awards are AJ Mitchell, Alec Benjamin, Clinton Kane, Jack Kays, Joel Corry, John K, JP Saxe, Lukas Graham, MAX, New Hope Club, Ritt Momney, T1419, Tom Grennan, Valley, and Pink Sweat$, who are all set to perform their latest releases.

Former PBB housemate Edward Barber will be hosting the grand musical event together with MYX VJs Ai dela Cruz and Samm Alvero.

The event will be aired live on MYX Global’s accounts on Facebook, kumu, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Also present in the music awards are Luis Manzano, Gerald Anderson, James Reid, Maymay Entrata, and Ogie Alcasid, and other celebrities who will be the awards presenters.

Ben&Ben, Moira dela Torre and SB19 are leading the nominations for this year’s MYX Awards.

The band nabbed 5 nominations, including the coveted Music Video of the Year for “Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay,” featuring real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

The “Tagpuan” singer, on the other hand, got 4 nominations, including Song of the Year for her hit single "Paubaya."

SB19, meanwhile, are nominated in 3 categories, namely Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for P-pop group’s chart-topping release "Alab."

Competing with SB19 for the Artist of the Year award are Filipino idol girl group MNL48 and Nadine Lustre.

The highly anticipated MYX Awards will once again recognize Filipino music fans’ favorite artists and music videos, based on fan votes (60%) and artist poll (40%). The annual occasion will also honor this year’s MYX Magna awardee.

For the first time, the event will also give out the special award Kumu Music Streamer of the Year for the most popular music streamer on the Pinoy community app.