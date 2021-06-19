LIST: MYX Awards 2021 nominees revealed

MANILA—Ben&Ben, Moira dela Torre and SB19 are leading the nominations for this year’s MYX Awards, the complete list of which was announced on Saturday through the music channel’s digital accounts on Kumu, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.

The band nabbed 5 nominations, including the coveted Music Video of the Year for “Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay,” featuring real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

The “Tagpuan” singer, on the other hand, got 4 nominations, including Song of the Year for her hit single "Paubaya."

SB19, meanwhile, are nominated in 3 categories, namely Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for P-pop group’s chart-topping release "Alab."

Competing with SB19 for the Artist of the Year award are Filipino idol girl group MNL48 and Nadine Lustre.

Darren Espanto, Gloc-9, Juan Karlos, IV of Spades, and Shanti Dope earned 2 nominations each, while Maine Mendoza, Michael Pacquiao, Matthaios, and COLN are also among this year's contenders.

Two-time winner BTS is nominated anew, competing with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift for the International Video of the Year category.

#MYXAwards2021 is also presenting a special award for Kumu Streamer of the Year with Jex De Castro, Sofronio Vasquez III, Dani Ozaraga, Christian Bayaha, and Mark Michael Garcia as nominees.

Winners of every category will be determined by 60 percent fan votes and 40 percent artist poll. Fans can vote for their favorite artists until July 18 via the myx.global/myxawards.

Aside from the announcement of the winners, this year’s event will also honor a new Magna Awardee.

Below is the complete list of MYX Awards 2021 nominees:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ben&Ben

MNL48

Moira dela Torre

Nadine Lustre

SB19

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

SB19 “Alab”

IV of Spades “Ang Pinagmulan”

MNL48 “River”

Ben&Ben “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay”

Nadine Lustre feat. Massiah “White Rabbit”

SONG OF THE YEAR

SB19 “Alab”

Matthaios “Catriona”

Ben&Ben “Lifetime”

Juan and Kyle “Marikit”

Moira dela Torre “Paubaya”

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Maine Mendoza

Matthaios

Michael Dutchi Libranda

Michael Pacquiao

Miguel Odron

INTERNATIONAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift “Cardigan”

BTS “Dynamite”

Lady Gaga and Arianda Grande “Rain on Me”

Harry Styles “Watermelon Sugar”

Justin Bieber “Yummy”

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Julie Anne San Jose and Rico Blanco “Isang Gabi”

Moira dela Torre and Ben&Ben “Paalam”

Parokya ni Edgar, Gloc-9, and Shanti Dope “Pati Pato”

Juan Karlos feat. Gloc-9 “Sampaguita”

Darren Espanto and Jayda “Sana Tayo Na”

MELLOW VIDE OF THE YEAR

Inigo Pascual “Balang Araw”

Moira dela Torre “Patawad”

Ben&Ben “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay”

Kiana V “Safe Place”

Darren Espanto “Sasagipin Kita”

ROCK VIDEO OF THE YEAR

IV of Spades “Ang Pinagmulan”

Zild “Dila”

Juan Karlos “Kalawakan”

COLN feat. Dale Jairus “Lakas”

Mayonnaise feat. I Belong to the Zoo “Pahirapan”

R&B/ HIPHOP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Assembly Generals “Kulog”

Michael Pacquiao “Love”

Delinquent Society “Muddy Waters”

Manila Grey “Night Code”

Shanti Dope feat. DJ Buddah “Teknik”

KUMU STREAMER OF THE YEAR