MANILA -- Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza turned to social media to share their newest photos together.



The two, who are expected to get married this month, uploaded their beautiful photos on Thursday through a shared post on Instagram.

Just weeks ago, Atayde expressed his excitement as his wedding day with Mendoza nears.

Atayde's mother, actress Sylvia Sanchez, recently posted snaps taken from a bridal shower they organized for Mendoza.

Mendoza and Atayde got engaged in July 2022 after nearly four years as a couple. They first went public with their relationship in March 2019 and celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple on December 2022.

