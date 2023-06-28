MANILA – The families of Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza recently got together to celebrate their upcoming wedding.

On Instagram, Atayde’s mom Sylvia Sanchez shared photos from the small gathering, which appears to have taken place at either their home or at Mendoza’s.

“June 25, 2023, pamamanhikan,” Sanchez captioned her post.

“The Ataydes & Mendozas will soon merge as one family. Excited,” she added without saying exactly when the couple will tie the knot.

Mendoza and Atayde got engaged in July 2022 after nearly four years as a couple.

They first went public with their relationship in March 2019 and celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple on December 2022.

Over the years, the two became increasingly open about their romance, with photos indicating they have formed close ties, too, with each other’s family members.