Sylvia Sanchez throws bridal shower for Maine Mendoza

MANILA – Sylvia Sanchez organized a bridal shower for Maine Mendoza in anticipation of the actress' eagerly awaited wedding with the seasoned screen veteran's son Arjo Atayde.

Sanchez shared photos from the party on her Instagram page Monday night, showing a visibly delighted and pleasantly surprised Mendoza.

“Happy to welcome you to our big happy and crazy family. Soon!!! Mrs Maine Mendoza Atayde ka na,” Sanchez wrote in the caption.

“Cant wait for the Big Day. Love you, my soon to be daughter in law,” she added.

Touched by Sanchez’s gesture, Mendoza commented in the post saying, “Aahhhh thank you so much Roco, Campo, and Atayde family for last night. Had such a wonderful time with everyone. Thank you, tita… future mom!!! Love you.”

Last month, the families of Atayde and Mendoza got together to celebrate their upcoming wedding.

Mendoza and Atayde got engaged in July 2022 after nearly four years as a couple.

They first went public with their relationship in March 2019 and celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple on December 2022.

Over the years, the two became increasingly open about their romance, with photos indicating they have formed close ties, too, with each other’s family members.

