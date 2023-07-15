MANILA – Quezon City representative and Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde says he is not feeling any jitters, as his wedding day with actress-host Maine Mendoza nears.

“I am just really excited. As in that is all. I am happy,” he told reporters at the ribbon cutting of the latest branch of his chicken inasal chain.

“Happy ako kasi ganoon utak ng anak ko. Yung mama ko dumating today. Sabi ko sa mama ko punta dito ‘tingnan mo apo mo, artista na, congressman na, nagnenegosyo pa ng chicken inasal. Nakaka happy apo mo ma’ sobrang non-stop siya. Kaya niya nag trabaho,” Atayde’s mother Sylvia Sanchez said.

The chicken inasal brand is a joint venture of Atayde and the director of his internationally acclaimed film “Topakk,” Richard Somes.

“Born ito sa shooting namin. Nakasanayan na natin to give gratitude sa lahat ng tao bago mag pack up. Natikman ni Arjo, sabj ‘authentic illongo ito ah’ so I shared it. Bigla na lang siya nag isip, gusto ko mag put up ng business. After ilang months lang ito na,” Somes recalled.

Along with wedding preparations, his daily duties as a public servant, and business ventures, the actor’s calendar is also packed with his endeavors in the entertainment industry.

The Kapamilya star, along with Somes, will fly to Switzerland on August 5 for the world premier of "Topakk" at the 76th Locarno Film Festival.

Somes is excited to showcase the original plot of the film which “is brave and bold,” flaunting the Filipino brand of craftsmanship abroad.

“Be original. Be pure with the inspiration, with the stories we are building on. It all boils down to believing the material itself— that this will work. As long as you have that certain kind of trust as long as you have that faith, it will go places,” Somes said of his mindset in filmmaking.

“We don't second guess, we never had a discussion on set we will follow Hollywood, what we intend to show is this is us. It is Pure pinoy cinema,” he added.

While Atayde’s schedule is seemingly full, Somes assured that the congressman remains on top of his respective duties.

“He is the most composed and organized man I had known. He is doing a lot of things. He always gets the job done. And he always trusts the people working around him,” the director explained.

The groom-to-be also assured that there will be enough time for his honeymoon with Mendoza.

“It is all about time-management,” Atayde said.

