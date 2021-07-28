Solo acts, on-point outfits: SB19 promises grand show in virtual concert

The first-ever Billboard-nominated Filipino act, SB19, is yet again to conquer the virtual world with their online concert. Handout

The long wait is almost over for SB19 fans, A’TIN, with the P-pop group's much-awaited online concert, “Back in the Zone,'' happening on August 1, Sunday.

Ready to conquer the virtual world are group members Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin who promised a bigger full-length concert which will be streamed on KTX.PH at 7PM.

In an online media conference, SB19 revealed that they have been devoting much of their time preparing for their second virtual concert where they will be performing recent single releases “WHAT?”, “MAPA”, and latest EP “Pagsibol” live for the first time.

“Hindi kami natutulog. Recently, wala na talaga kaming rest kasi pinaghahandaan po namin siya nang matindi. We have been practicing a lot. Parang pag-uwi matutulog na lang kami then konting pahinga tapos balik na ulit sa training,” Josh said. “Hopefully magustuhan ng lahat ng manonood at ma-enjoy po.”

For the upcoming concert, all of the members participated actively in the production of the show, saying they were very hands-on, from the concept of each performance to the lighting of the entire concert.

“To be honest, 80 or 90% talaga. Parang kami po talaga yung nagprepare ng concert. Even yung pagdidrect ng LED, yung mga lights and mga kung ano-ano po,” Stell said.

The group assured two things for viewers: it will be a grander and touching show from the first-ever Billboard-nominated Filipino act.

“Gusto po namin na mararamdaman talaga nung mga manonood kung ano po yung prinepare namin. Syempre yung perspective namin, parang alam namin kung paano manood ng concert. Gusto po namin mas enggrande yung ipapakita namin at talagang galing sa puso,” the group said.

Not only will the boys perform their newest songs, fans will also be treated in the concert with never-before-seen individual shows from the quintet.

Aside from that, SB19 also teased that their wardrobes are something to look forward to in the event, sharing that even they were amazed at seeing their outfits for the first time.

“For our outfits, the best way to describe it -- maging ready kayo sa mga outfits na makikita nyo kasi kahit kami nagulat sa mga wardrobes namin kasi talagang kami napa-wow ‘gagawin talaga natin to?’ Kasi sobrang dami nyo makikita. Sobrang dami nyong dapat iexpect sa aming wardrobe,” Justin said.

“Itong ‘Back in the Zone’ namin, gusto talaga namin ibalik lahat ng pasasalamat at suporta sa mga tao. Kaya ipu-full blow namin lahat ng performances namin pati yung wardrobe para di naman sayang yung binayad nyo sa concert.”

Each costume was carefully tailored based on the concept of every song, a “level-up” from their first virtual concert.

SB19 will also be joined by global artists such as 4th Impact, Alex Bruce and other surprise guests.

Tickets are divided into three categories. General admission costs P1,000. VIP and VVIP tickets were already sold out weeks before the concert with VIP passes amounting to P3,000 each, inclusive of digital gifts and concert merch.

VVIP cost P5,500 each, inclusive of access, digital gifts, concert merch, and exclusive attendance to a pre-show event.

The virtual concert was earlier postponed by two weeks due to “health and safety concerns.” It was re-scheduled from July 18 to August 1, according to a statement released across SB19’s social media channels.

The health-related concern was “identified during the concert preparations,” the organizers said.

SB19 debuted in 2018 and underwent training for three years through ShowBT Philippines. They are the first Filipino group in Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart as well as the first Southeast Asian act to enter the top 10 of Billboard Social 50 weekly and year-end charts.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC