SB19 finally drops EP 'Pagsibol'

MANILA -- P-pop group SB19 has officially dropped its new extended play (EP) titled “Pagsibol” almost a year after releasing its debut album “Get in the Zone.”

In a promotional video posted on the Facebook page of music streaming site Spotify, the group said their new songs are certified Filipino.

“Ang mga bago naming kanta, iba’t iba ang hugot pero iisa ang tatak: Pinoy,” the group said.

Included in the EP are six tracks -- “Mana,” “SLMT,” “MAPA,” “Bazinga,” “Ikako” and “What?”

The launch of “Pagsibol” comes just a little over a week before SB19’s highly anticipated digital concert, “Back in the Zone,” on August 1.

The concert, to be held via KTX.ph, was originally scheduled on July 18 but has since been moved due to “health and safety concerns.”

The group is composed of Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin.