SB19 details schedule leading up to ‘Pagsibol’ EP launch

SB19’s extended play ‘Pagsibol’ will be released on July 22, just over a week before their digital concert on August 1. ShowBT Philippines

MANILA—SB19 kicked off Wednesday its countdown to the launch of its extended play “Pagsibol,” with a detailed schedule of releases spanning a week.

The “scheduler” enumerated what fans can expect from the Filipino supergroup from Thursday, July 15, until 22, when the EP will drop.

The track list will be shown on Thursday, to be followed by sets of concept photos to be released across six days.

The last set will be accompanied by a highlight medley on July 21, leading up to “Pagsibol’s” drop the next day.

The EP’s full release on July 22 will come with a lyric video, as well as a special live program.

A’TIN, or fans of SB19, can also now pre-save “Pagsibol” on Spotify.

The launch of “Pagsibol” will come just over a week before SB19’s highly anticipated digital concert, “Back in the Zone,” on August 1.

The concert, to be held via KTX.ph, was originally scheduled on July 18 but has since been moved due to “health and safety concerns.”