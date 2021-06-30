Ahead of concert, SB19 reveals title of next major release

SB19 has been championing Filipino culture since it debuted in 2018. NCCA/ShowBT Philippines

MANILA—SB19 revealed on Wednesday the title of its upcoming studio release, ahead of the Filipino supergroup’s highly anticipated concert.

On its social media channels, the “What?” hitmaker announced that its next major offering will be an extended play. The title? “Pagsibol”.

SB19 released its debut album, “Get in the Zone,” in 2020, making “Pagsibol” its first EP.

The group did not yet share details about the upcoming project.

The announcement came amid a packed week for SB19, which released a new version of “MAPA” in collaboration with Ben&Ben last Sunday.

“Pagsibol’s” reveal also leads up to the virtual concert of SB19, which is scheduled on July 18 via KTX.ph.