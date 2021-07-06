SB19 concert postponed to Aug. 1 due to ‘health and safety concerns’

SB19’s online concert, ‘Back in the Zone,’ has been re-scheduled to August 1, still via KTX.ph. ShowBT Philippines

MANILA — The virtual concert of SB19 has been postponed by two weeks due to “health and safety concerns,” the Filipino supergroup announced on Tuesday.

The concert, “Back in the Zone,” has been re-scheduled from July 18 to August 1, according to a statement released across SB19’s social media channels.

The health-related concern was “identified during the concert preparations,” the statement added.

ShowBT and Black Star, producers of the concert, assured that all tickets that have been purchased “will remain valid for the rescheduled date.”

The livestreaming platform remains KTX.ph.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused. The health and safety of everyone involved in the concert is our top priority,” the group said.

“We thank you for your support and utmost understanding. See you in the zone on August 1.”

Despite the delay of its concert, SB19 has nonetheless remained visible in the past month, with live performances and the recent release of the band version of “MAPA” with Ben&Ben.

Composed of Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin, SB19 is also set to release an extended play, titled “Pagsibol.”

